Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PDM opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $909.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.48). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $143.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 137.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,932,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,595 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,164,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 390.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,757 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $8,329,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 51.4% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,344,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

See Also

