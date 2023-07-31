Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) CEO Sells $7,937,098.14 in Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total value of $7,937,098.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,632,961.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Polaris Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of PII stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.81. 1,869,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.20. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $138.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.61.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 3.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Polaris by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Polaris by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Polaris by 1.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.
PII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.18.
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.
