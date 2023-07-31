Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.74) to GBX 1,550 ($19.90) in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,590 ($20.41) to GBX 1,440 ($18.49) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($19.80) to GBX 1,510 ($19.39) in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,545.00.

NYSE PUK traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.92. The stock had a trading volume of 267,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Prudential has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prudential by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 58.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Prudential by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Prudential during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

