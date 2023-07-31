QUASA Price Down 1.5% This Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $1.52 million and $172.22 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00021373 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017416 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00014099 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,280.95 or 1.00030056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00149379 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $172.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

