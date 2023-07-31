Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.20-10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.63.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $186.00.

NYSE RRX traded up $2.46 on Monday, hitting $156.18. 607,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,333. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.87. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $162.89.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1,060.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

