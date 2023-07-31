Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RGLS. 500.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of RGLS opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

