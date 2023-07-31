Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July 31st (AXP, BPMC, CFRX, CI, CL, CTO, DAR, DCOM, ECL, EDU)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, July 31st:
American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
inTEST (NYSE:INTT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ternium (NYSE:TX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
WEX (NYSE:WEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.