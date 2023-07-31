Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $145.30 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

