Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 11,341 Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,657,000 after purchasing an additional 426,547 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2,563.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,174,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,388,000 after buying an additional 13,642,655 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 3,245.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644,368 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after acquiring an additional 450,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,595,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,862,000 after acquiring an additional 243,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

NYSE FLO traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $24.71. 11,821,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,737. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $348,094.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,892.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

