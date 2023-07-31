Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 2,479 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,153,830,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in Waste Management by 482.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.79. 1,760,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,023. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.28 and its 200 day moving average is $160.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

