Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $633,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.8 %

AbbVie stock traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $149.58. 9,083,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,000,258. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $263.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 144.86% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

