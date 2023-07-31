Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVG. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIVG stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 44,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.05. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $36.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.21.

About Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

