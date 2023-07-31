Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,552 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.3 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.02. 2,988,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,302. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.09 and its 200 day moving average is $202.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The company has a market capitalization of $141.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

