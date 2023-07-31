Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 2,310 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.27. 2,614,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,752. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $137.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.29.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.96.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

