Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000. Renasant comprises 1.9% of Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.13% of Renasant at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Renasant

In related news, Director John Foy acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,793 shares in the company, valued at $902,878.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Renasant news, Director John Foy acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,878.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curtis J. Perry bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,597.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Renasant Trading Up 0.9 %

RNST traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $30.94. 222,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $41.77.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNST shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Renasant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Renasant from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also

