Ribbon Finance Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $67.25 million and approximately $129,891.89 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

