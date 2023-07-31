Robert Half International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

Robert Half International has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Robert Half International has a payout ratio of 46.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Robert Half International to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

NYSE RHI traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $74.15. 1,416,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,309. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $89.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $84.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

