Short Interest in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Grows By 32.2%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 854,500 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the June 30th total of 646,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Castle Biosciences

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 17,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $382,676.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,954.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 17,643 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $382,676.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,954.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Goldberg bought 4,800 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $69,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,354.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,517. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 16.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $16.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $449.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.30). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The company had revenue of $42.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

