Short Interest in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Grows By 8.9%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,100 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the June 30th total of 127,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLRB. StockNews.com began coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,565. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 757,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.