Short Interest in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Expands By 9.9%

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 29,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GOF traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 479,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,540. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $17.96.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.1821 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

(Get Free Report)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.