Short Interest in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Rises By 9.7%

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,400 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the June 30th total of 310,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

JAKKS Pacific Price Performance

Shares of JAKK traded up $2.23 on Monday, reaching $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 260,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,861. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. JAKKS Pacific has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.13. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $107.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of JAKKS Pacific

JAKK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 357.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 4,676.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter worth $135,000. 44.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

