Short Interest in Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF) Declines By 23.9%

Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kureha Price Performance

Shares of KURCF remained flat at $61.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.99. Kureha has a one year low of $61.99 and a one year high of $62.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Kureha from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

About Kureha

Kureha Corporation manufactures and sells functional materials, specialty chemicals, and plastics in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Specialty Chemicals, Specialty Plastics, Construction, and Other Operations. The Advanced Materials segment offers polyphenylene sulfide, polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), processed polyglycolic acid products, carbon fibers, and bead-shaped activated carbon products.

