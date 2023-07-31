Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sinclair from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.17.

Sinclair Stock Up 1.6 %

SBGI stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. Sinclair has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $851.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $3.30. The business had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.73 million. Sinclair had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 39.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Sinclair’s payout ratio is 27.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in Sinclair by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,054,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 222,890 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Sinclair by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Sinclair by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $921,000. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

