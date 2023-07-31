Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Stock Price Up 1%

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.27 and last traded at $28.27. 6,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 5,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.1738 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

Institutional Trading of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000.

The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

