Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Stock Price Up 1%

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.27 and last traded at $28.27. 6,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 5,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.
Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.16.
Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.1738 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.
Institutional Trading of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF
Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
