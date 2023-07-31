Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Stock Price Up 1%

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2023

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSCGet Free Report) shares shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.27 and last traded at $28.27. 6,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 5,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.1738 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

Institutional Trading of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.