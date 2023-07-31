SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) vs. Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Critical Comparison

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) and SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.2% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Seritage Growth Properties and SOHO China, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 SOHO China 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Seritage Growth Properties currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.70%. Given Seritage Growth Properties’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Seritage Growth Properties is more favorable than SOHO China.

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and SOHO China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seritage Growth Properties -108.98% -7.37% -2.55% SOHO China N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOHO China has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and SOHO China’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seritage Growth Properties $107.06 million 4.86 -$73.94 million ($2.15) -4.32 SOHO China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SOHO China has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seritage Growth Properties.

Summary

Seritage Growth Properties beats SOHO China on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 72 properties comprised of approximately 10.2 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 157 acres held for or under development and approximately 5.3 million square feet or approximately 428 acres to be disposed of. The portfolio consists of approximately 7.6 million square feet of GLA held by 55 wholly owned properties (such properties, the Consolidated Properties) and 2.6 million square feet of GLA held by 17 unconsolidated entities (such properties, the Unconsolidated Properties).

About SOHO China

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in the People's Republic of China. The company also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

