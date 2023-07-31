SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) & Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Critical Contrast

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Free Report) and SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Meta Materials and SPI Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00 SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Meta Materials currently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,566.67%. SPI Energy has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 354.65%. Given Meta Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Meta Materials is more favorable than SPI Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Materials -918.47% -21.21% -18.31% SPI Energy -19.25% -160.66% -15.68%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Meta Materials and SPI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Meta Materials has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPI Energy has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meta Materials and SPI Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Materials $8.64 million 12.17 -$79.10 million ($0.23) -0.98 SPI Energy $177.52 million 0.23 -$33.42 million ($1.30) -1.02

SPI Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials. SPI Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.4% of Meta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of SPI Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Meta Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of SPI Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Meta Materials beats SPI Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials Inc., a smart materials and photonics company, develops, manufactures, and sells various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans. It also develops and produces nano-optic structures and color-shifting foils that are used in authentication and brand protection applications in various markets, including banknotes, secure government documents, and commercial branding. In addition, the company develops NPORE, a ceramic nanoporous membrane separator for lithium-ion batteries. Its customers are OEM providers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, communications, energy, banknote and brand security, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Materials Inc. in June 2021. Meta Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies. In addition, the company sells self-assembled solar modules, forklifts, pre-development solar projects, component and charging stations, as well as offers shipping, delivery, engineering, and maintenance services. As of April, 2022, it owned and operated 17.51 megawatts of solar projects. The company is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

