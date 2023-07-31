STAR Financial Bank Acquires 483 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

STAR Financial Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $31.83. 17,556,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,004,652. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.