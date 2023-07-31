STAR Financial Bank Purchases 119 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

STAR Financial Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of STAR Financial Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.98. 1,678,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,050,025. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

