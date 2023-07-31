Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Director Buys $398,133.42 in Stock

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $398,133.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,220.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Steel Connect alerts:

On Tuesday, July 18th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 1,187 shares of Steel Connect stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $9,852.10.

Steel Connect Stock Performance

STCN stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. Steel Connect, Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $61.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Steel Connect ( NASDAQ:STCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 163.46% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Steel Connect by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Steel Connect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in Steel Connect by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 45,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Connect in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Steel Connect during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Connect

(Get Free Report)

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.