StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance
Shares of AACG stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.25. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ATA Creativity Global
About ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
Further Reading
