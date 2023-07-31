StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $0.94 on Thursday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 10.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

