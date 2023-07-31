StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.66.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

In related news, President Naeem Ghauri purchased 16,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $35,057.52. Following the purchase, the president now owns 416,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,566.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.29% of NetSol Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

