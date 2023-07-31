StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Price Performance
NASDAQ:PULM opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $9.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 285.66% and a negative return on equity of 55.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
