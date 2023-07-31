StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

NASDAQ:PULM opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $9.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 285.66% and a negative return on equity of 55.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix

About Pulmatrix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PULM. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

