Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Trading Up 0.8 %
TAIT opened at $4.02 on Thursday. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $4.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 21.52%.
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
