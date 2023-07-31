Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Up 0.8 %

TAIT opened at $4.02 on Thursday. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $4.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 21.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Taitron Components

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Free Report ) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,964 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owned 5.22% of Taitron Components worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.