Telefônica Brasil S.A. (VIV) to Issue — Dividend of $0.04 on August 2nd

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0431 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE VIV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,901. Telefônica Brasil has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 6.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIV. TheStreet cut Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at $68,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

