Telefônica Brasil S.A. (VIV) to Issue — Dividend of $0.04 on August 2nd

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0431 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.
Shares of NYSE VIV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,901. Telefônica Brasil has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.54.
Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 6.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at $68,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.
