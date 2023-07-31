TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WULF. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock.

TeraWulf Stock Up 2.4 %

TeraWulf stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. TeraWulf has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $4.04.

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 375.21% and a negative return on equity of 80.23%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TeraWulf will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WULF. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

