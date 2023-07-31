Textron (NYSE:TXT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TXT. Vertical Research lowered shares of Textron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Textron Price Performance

TXT opened at $76.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Textron has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Textron will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Textron by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 354,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 77,657 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,376,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Textron by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

