Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 10.6%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 28,014,101 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 15,664,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.
Several analysts recently weighed in on TLRY shares. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
