Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 10.6%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 28,014,101 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 15,664,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TLRY shares. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

Tilray Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kennedy Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tilray by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Tilray by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.