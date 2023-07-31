Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Tokens.com Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of SMURF stock opened at 0.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.15. Tokens.com has a one year low of 0.07 and a one year high of 0.36.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures next-generation blockchain networks through Proof-of-Stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It invests in Web3 assets and businesses focused on the Metaverse, NFTs, DeFi, and gaming-based digital assets; purchases and stakes tokens; operates in virtually integrated digital real estate business; and holds NFT assets and invests in crypto-based games.

