TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”

BTIG Research cut shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TPIC. UBS Group dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of TPI Composites from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $252.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.82. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $404.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.20 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $212,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,043 shares in the company, valued at $212,139.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TPI Composites

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in TPI Composites by 341.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 810,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 627,116 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 22,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 2.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 524,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 12,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners grew its position in TPI Composites by 6.9% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

(Get Free Report)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.