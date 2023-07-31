Traders Buy High Volume of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:BITO)

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 129,284 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 198% compared to the typical volume of 43,343 call options.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.48. 4,140,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,165,494. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $18.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.61.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BITO. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.