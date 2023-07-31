Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after buying an additional 1,961,969 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $238,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 117.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,735,000 after purchasing an additional 975,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.44. 1,062,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,460. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.72. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $139.07 and a twelve month high of $200.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at $17,524,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,677 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

