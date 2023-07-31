Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 5,080 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,458 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NIKE were worth $66,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 229,210 shares of company stock worth $26,228,475. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Stock Up 1.5 %

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.03.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.21. 3,896,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,879,442. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.05. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $168.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

