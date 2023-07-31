Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Triton International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. CJS Securities cut shares of Triton International to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. B. Riley cut shares of Triton International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Triton International from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of TRTN opened at $84.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.97. Triton International has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. Triton International had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $397.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Triton International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 55,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,139,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

