True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) and Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Financial Review

Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) and True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bon Natural Life and True Drinks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bon Natural Life 0 0 0 0 N/A True Drinks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bon Natural Life has a beta of -1.87, indicating that its stock price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, True Drinks has a beta of 10.9, indicating that its stock price is 990% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.2% of Bon Natural Life shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Bon Natural Life shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of True Drinks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bon Natural Life and True Drinks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bon Natural Life $29.91 million 0.18 $6.24 million N/A N/A True Drinks $1.95 million 28.05 -$3.88 million $0.01 1.10

Bon Natural Life has higher revenue and earnings than True Drinks.

Profitability

This table compares Bon Natural Life and True Drinks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A True Drinks -255.80% N/A -165.86%

Summary

Bon Natural Life beats True Drinks on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bon Natural Life

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Xi'an, the People's Republic of China.

About True Drinks

True Drinks Holdings, Inc. markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries. The company was formerly known as True Drinks, Inc. and changed its name to True Drinks Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

