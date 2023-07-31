UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered UMH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UMH stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,967. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.99. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

In other UMH Properties news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $38,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,056 shares of company stock valued at $16,999. Insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 344.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.