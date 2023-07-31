Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,340,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 11.6% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $207,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 581,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.30. 1,551,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,893. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.349 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

