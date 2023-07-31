Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.5% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,055,000 after acquiring an additional 41,708 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,089,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 610,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,090,000 after acquiring an additional 267,805 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $548,000.

BND stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.37. 4,074,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,092,292. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

