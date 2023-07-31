Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 263.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 55,838 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 174,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 120.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $150.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,478. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.21 and a 1-year high of $160.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

