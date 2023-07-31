Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $325,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $180,853,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,956,000 after buying an additional 501,131 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 80.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 808,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,666,000 after buying an additional 360,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $42,168,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PWR traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.42. The stock had a trading volume of 503,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,868. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.34 and its 200 day moving average is $170.33. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.25 and a 52-week high of $206.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,242,506. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

